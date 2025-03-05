MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP Earnings Results: $MRVL Reports Quarterly Earnings

MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP ($MRVL) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.60 per share, missing estimates of $0.60 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $1,817,400,000, missing estimates of $1,830,985,608 by $-13,585,608.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $MRVL stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP Insider Trading Activity

MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP insiders have traded $MRVL stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRVL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MUHAMMAD RAGHIB HUSSAIN (President, Products & Tech) sold 150,000 shares for an estimated $12,075,000

FORD TAMER sold 92,000 shares for an estimated $6,822,720

CHRIS KOOPMANS (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 36,000 shares for an estimated $3,582,180 .

. MARK CASPER (EVP & Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,008 shares for an estimated $1,548,895 .

. MATTHEW J MURPHY (Chairman of the Board and CEO) has made 1 purchase buying 13,000 shares for an estimated $1,009,189 and 1 sale selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $439,740 .

and 1 sale selling 6,000 shares for an estimated . TUDOR BROWN sold 10,005 shares for an estimated $1,211,805

WILLEM A MEINTJES (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $886,035 .

. MICHAEL G STRACHAN sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $613,250

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 729 institutional investors add shares of MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 561 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MRVL stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRVL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.