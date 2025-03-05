News & Insights

MRVL

MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP Earnings Results: $MRVL Reports Quarterly Earnings

March 05, 2025 — 05:50 pm EST

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP ($MRVL) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.60 per share, missing estimates of $0.60 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $1,817,400,000, missing estimates of $1,830,985,608 by $-13,585,608.

MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP Insider Trading Activity

MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP insiders have traded $MRVL stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRVL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MUHAMMAD RAGHIB HUSSAIN (President, Products & Tech) sold 150,000 shares for an estimated $12,075,000
  • FORD TAMER sold 92,000 shares for an estimated $6,822,720
  • CHRIS KOOPMANS (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 36,000 shares for an estimated $3,582,180.
  • MARK CASPER (EVP & Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,008 shares for an estimated $1,548,895.
  • MATTHEW J MURPHY (Chairman of the Board and CEO) has made 1 purchase buying 13,000 shares for an estimated $1,009,189 and 1 sale selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $439,740.
  • TUDOR BROWN sold 10,005 shares for an estimated $1,211,805
  • WILLEM A MEINTJES (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $886,035.
  • MICHAEL G STRACHAN sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $613,250

MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 729 institutional investors add shares of MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 561 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MRVL stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRVL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

