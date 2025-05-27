MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $MRVL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP ($MRVL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,916,356,854 and earnings of $0.63 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $MRVL stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP Insider Trading Activity

MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP insiders have traded $MRVL stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRVL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRIS KOOPMANS (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 36,000 shares for an estimated $3,313,080 .

. MARK CASPER (EVP & Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 24,594 shares for an estimated $2,095,369 .

. TUDOR BROWN sold 10,005 shares for an estimated $1,211,805

WILLEM A MEINTJES (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $811,140 .

. MICHAEL G STRACHAN sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $613,250

PANTEHA DIXON (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,955 shares for an estimated $262,449 .

. BRAD W BUSS purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $207,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 710 institutional investors add shares of MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 717 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MRVL in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/06/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/14/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 12/04/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/04/2024

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 12/04/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MRVL forecast page.

MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MRVL recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $MRVL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $115.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $110.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from Roth Capital set a target price of $100.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $95.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $90.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from KeyBanc set a target price of $115.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Angelo Zino from CFRA set a target price of $122.0 on 12/04/2024

on 12/04/2024 Mark Lipacis from Evercore ISI set a target price of $122.0 on 12/02/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.