Marvell Tech Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Marvell Tech.

Looking at options history for Marvell Tech (NASDAQ:MRVL) we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $508,879 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $380,653.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $95.0 for Marvell Tech, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Marvell Tech's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Marvell Tech's significant trades, within a strike price range of $60.0 to $95.0, over the past month.

Marvell Tech Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/04/25 $1.87 $1.79 $1.87 $63.00 $102.8K 2.6K 550 MRVL PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $32.9 $32.85 $32.85 $95.00 $98.5K 1.3K 30 MRVL PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $6.6 $6.55 $6.6 $62.50 $87.1K 3.3K 182 MRVL PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $8.7 $8.65 $8.65 $65.00 $60.5K 528 70 MRVL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $7.35 $7.25 $7.3 $75.00 $58.4K 192 80

About Marvell Tech

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Marvell Tech, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Marvell Tech

Currently trading with a volume of 3,403,040, the MRVL's price is down by -1.79%, now at $61.55.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 57 days.

What The Experts Say On Marvell Tech

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $118.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Marvell Tech, targeting a price of $115. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Benchmark lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $135. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Marvell Tech, maintaining a target price of $130. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Marvell Tech, targeting a price of $95. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Marvell Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $115.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Marvell Tech, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for MRVL

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Mar 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for MRVL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.