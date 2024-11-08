Marvell Tech Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Marvell Tech (NASDAQ:MRVL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MRVL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 uncommon options trades for Marvell Tech.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $198,955, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $820,119.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $35.0 and $110.0 for Marvell Tech, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Marvell Tech options trades today is 1281.68 with a total volume of 2,646.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Marvell Tech's big money trades within a strike price range of $35.0 to $110.0 over the last 30 days.

Marvell Tech Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $9.35 $9.15 $9.15 $100.00 $183.0K 3.3K 200 MRVL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $12.45 $12.35 $12.4 $85.00 $94.2K 7.4K 137 MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $49.5 $48.9 $49.13 $50.00 $73.7K 155 15 MRVL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $9.15 $9.1 $9.15 $100.00 $54.9K 3.3K 261 MRVL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $19.5 $19.45 $19.5 $110.00 $46.8K 4 42

About Marvell Tech

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Marvell Tech, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Marvell Tech's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 4,749,002, the price of MRVL is up by 2.59%, reaching $92.97. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 25 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Marvell Tech

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $91.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Marvell Tech, maintaining a target price of $91.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Marvell Tech options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

