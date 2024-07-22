Marvell Tech Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Marvell Tech. Our analysis of options history for Marvell Tech (NASDAQ:MRVL) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 25% of traders were bullish, while 58% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $395,809, and 8 were calls, valued at $421,283.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $60.0 to $80.0 for Marvell Tech during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Marvell Tech's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Marvell Tech's significant trades, within a strike price range of $60.0 to $80.0, over the past month.

Marvell Tech Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $12.45 $7.55 $10.0 $60.00 $300.0K 0 0 MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $12.8 $12.75 $12.75 $60.00 $181.0K 84 1 MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $6.6 $6.5 $6.52 $72.50 $50.0K 509 0 MRVL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/26/24 $9.8 $9.5 $9.71 $77.00 $37.8K 40 2 MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $15.2 $15.05 $15.05 $62.50 $36.1K 28 0

About Marvell Tech

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Marvell Tech, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Marvell Tech's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 2,214,814, the price of MRVL is up by 1.08%, reaching $67.23. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 31 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Marvell Tech

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $95.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Marvell Tech, targeting a price of $95.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Marvell Tech options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

