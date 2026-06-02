Marvell Stock Soars on NVIDIA's Trillion-Dollar Nod

NVIDIA's chief executive just mapped the exact trajectory for the global AI infrastructure build-out, explicitly positioning the custom silicon and networking architecture from Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) as the indispensable backbone of the next computing era.

As legacy hardware providers battle margin compression, Marvell is commanding a structural scarcity premium—triggering an aggressive gamma squeeze and cementing its status as one of the market's highest-conviction momentum plays for investors who understand the shift underway.

Jensen Huang Points the Way

The tectonic shift for Marvell Technology materialized at the COMPUTEX 2026 conference in Taipei. During a keynote address on June 2, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang shared the stage with Marvell CEO Matt Murphy and made a definitive declaration, anointing Marvell Technology as the "next trillion-dollar company." This public endorsement sent shockwaves through the market, igniting a rally that pushed Marvell Technology's stock price up by over 30% in a single session, setting new all-time highs in the $280 range. The move swelled Marvell's market capitalization to almost $240 billion overnight.

This is seemingly far more than market rhetoric; it is a strategic culmination. Huang's statement follows NVIDIA's $2 billion investment in Marvell Technology announced in March 2026, a capital injection that structurally integrated Marvell Technology into NVIDIA's sprawling AI ecosystem.

Huang's commentary clarified the core rationale: the future of AI computing is not monolithic. It relies on disaggregating, or breaking apart, and distributing workloads across vast data center fleets. Marvell Technology provides the critical networking and connectivity silicon, the high-speed plumbing, that makes this distributed architecture possible. This positions Marvell Technology as a direct and essential partner to NVIDIA's undisputed GPU dominance.

The Custom Silicon Advantage

The secular tailwind driving Marvell Technology's ascent is a fundamental re-architecting of the data center. Hyperscalers are aggressively moving away from standardized hardware and toward bespoke, application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) to optimize performance and manage runaway operational costs.

Marvell Technology sits at the epicenter of this transition. The custom silicon programs at Marvell Technology enable cloud titans to design chips tailored to their specific AI workloads, offering a cost-effective, power-efficient alternative to off-the-shelf GPUs for certain tasks.

The financial results already reflect this deep integration. In its fiscal first-quarter 2027 report, Marvell Technology's data center revenue surged to $1.83 billion. This now accounts for around 76% of total revenue, a clear signal that the AI infrastructure build-out is its primary growth engine. This powerful momentum gave management the confidence to issue a significant upward revision to its long-term forecast, calling for $16.5 billion in fiscal 2028 revenue, a $1.5 billion increase from prior guidance.

Underscoring this technological edge, Marvell Technology recently launched its Teralynx 100 switch. This 102.4 terabits-per-second (Tbps) AI-optimized switch chip is engineered to handle the extreme bandwidth demands of next-generation AI clusters while suppressing power consumption, a critical concern for hyperscale operators. It represents a direct challenge to competitors like Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) for dominance in the networking layer that underpins the entire AI revolution.

Bear Trap: The Mechanics Behind The Rally

The explosive price action in Marvell Technology's stock was amplified by powerful underlying market mechanics. A classic gamma squeeze was ignited as the stock began its ascent, fueled by aggressive upside call buying in the options market. This activity forced market makers, who sold the calls, to buy the underlying stock to hedge their positions. This cascade of forced buying poured fuel on the fire and liquidated bearish put positions clustered between the $122 and $200 strikes.

While short interest stood at a relatively modest 3.6% of the float, a 14% increase in short volume over the past month indicates a growing cohort of traders were betting against the stock's lofty valuation. These positions were effectively steamrolled by the COMPUTEX news.

Perhaps more importantly, the stock is anchored by formidable institutional support. Major asset managers and funds hold 83.5% of Marvell Technology's outstanding shares. This creates a stable, long-term shareholder base that can absorb market volatility and provides a strong structural floor for the stock.

While recent insider selling topped $32 million over the trailing three months, a closer look at SEC Form 4 filings reveals these transactions were executed under pre-scheduled 10b5-1 trading plans. This critical detail suggests the sales were part of planned, long-term financial management by executives rather than a discretionary signal of a near-term top.

Is Marvell's Trillion-Dollar Valuation Justified?

Investors considering Marvell Technology must grapple with its premium valuation. The stock trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio exceeding 90 and a price-to-book (P/B) multiple of 13.36. These metrics suggest the market is pricing in years of flawless execution and growth, fully digesting the trillion-dollar narrative.

However, a strong case can be made that this premium is justified. Marvell Technology is a pure-play on the most critical secular growth trend in technology. Unlike many semiconductor peers facing inventory overhangs and cyclical macro headwinds from legacy markets like PCs and smartphones, Marvell Technology operates in an insulated market where hyperscaler demand is, for the foreseeable future, insatiable. Marvell Technology is not just a participant but a critical enabler of the AI build-out, giving it significant pricing power. Wall Street has taken notice, with firms like Barclays and Roth Capital raising price targets toward the $275–$300 range.

For investors with a long-term horizon, the central question is whether Marvell Technology can execute on the trillion-dollar blueprint laid out by Jensen Huang. The combination of its technological leadership in custom silicon, its indispensable role in AI networking, and its deep strategic alignment with NVIDIA provides a compelling framework. Investors may want to add Marvell Technology to their watchlist to monitor if its fundamental execution can continue to justify its premium market valuation.

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