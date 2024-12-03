Marvell says guiding for ‘significant acceleration’ in Q4 revenue growth

Says “well positioned” to deliver strong shareholder returns going forward. Says guiding for “significant acceleration” in Q4 revenue growth. Says still focused on driving strong operating leverage. Comments taken from Q3 earnings conference call.
- Marvell jumps 8% to $103.89 after Q3 results, Q4 guidance top estimates
- Marvell reports Q3 adjusted EPS 43c, consensus 41c
- Marvell sees Q4 adjusted EPS 59c, +/- 5c, consensus 52c
- Marvell reports Q3 GAAP gross margin 23%; adjusted gross margin 60.5%
