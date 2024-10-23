Marvell put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Marvell (MRVL) with 38,504 puts trading, or 3x expected. Most active are 11/1 weekly 60 puts and 11/29 weekly 68 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 23,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 2.64, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on December 5th.
