Marvell price target raised to $132 from $88 at Craig-Hallum

Craig-Hallum raised the firm’s price target on Marvell (MRVL) to $132 from $88 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm notes Marvell reported another quarter of strong results and guidance ahead of expectations as the company sees its significant AI datacenter opportunities only accelerating.
