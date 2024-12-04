Marvell price target raised to $130 from $90 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Harlan Sur raised the firm’s price target on Marvell (MRVL) to $130 from $90 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company delivered better than expected Q3 results on accelerating growth in its datacenter business, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Marvell’s cyclical businesses are now inflecting higher and the artificial intelligence cyclical tailwinds will continue into 2025, catalyzing a multi-quarter period of positive earnings revisions.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MRVL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.