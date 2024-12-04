Marvell price target raised to $130 from $110 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers raised the firm’s price target on Marvell (MRVL) to $130 from $110 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes Marvell delivered upside driven by datacenter/custom-AI silicon and optics momentum. Wells sees path to $4-plus EPS upside supported by top-line acceleration/upside and AI positioning plus operating leverage potential.

