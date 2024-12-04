Marvell price target raised to $130 from $110 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers raised the firm’s price target on Marvell (MRVL) to $130 from $110 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes Marvell delivered upside driven by datacenter/custom-AI silicon and optics momentum. Wells sees path to $4-plus EPS upside supported by top-line acceleration/upside and AI positioning plus operating leverage potential.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.