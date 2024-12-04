Marvell price target raised to $125 from $90 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Marvell (MRVL) to $125 from $90 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they delivered a clean beat and strong raise on optics and custom AI silicon strength, and anticipates “significantly” exceeding its F2025 AI target.

