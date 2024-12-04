Marvell price target raised to $125 from $114 at Stifel

Stifel raised the firm’s price target on Marvell (MRVL) to $125 from $114 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following October quarter results that came in at the high-end of guidance and a “strong” January quarter guidance raise. With production ramps at two lead hyperscalers, the custom ASIC business is shifting into “higher gear,” the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note.
