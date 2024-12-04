News & Insights

Marvell price target raised to $125 from $108 at BofA

December 04, 2024 — 07:20 am EST

BofA analyst Vivek Arya raised the firm’s price target on Marvell (MRVL) to $125 from $108 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Following earnings, the firm says it believes Marvell “presents a unique investment in AI electro-optics and custom chips,” calling the company well positioned to drive about 40%-50% annual EPS growth for the next several years. While bears may complain about gross margin pressure as mix shifts to custom chips, the net result is still accretive to operating income and EPS, argues the analyst. In addition, Marvell’s CEO affirmed that he is “all-in” committed to staying at the company, refuting media reports about his being considered for external opportunities such as the opening to lead Intel (INTC), BofA noted.

