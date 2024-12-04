Marvell price target raised to $120 from $100 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Marvell (MRVL) to $120 from $100 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes the company reported a solid quarter and guide, nicely beating both expectations for the reported third quarter as well as the guide.

