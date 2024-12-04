Marvell price target raised to $115 from $85 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Tom O’Malley raised the firm’s price target on Marvell (MRVL) to $115 from $85 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following the earnings report. Marvell’s optical and application-specific integrated circuits ramps combined to deliver substantial January quarter upside and CEO Matt Murphy stated plainly he is going nowhere, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

