Marvell price target raised to $115 from $110 at UBS

UBS raised the firm’s price target on Marvell (MRVL) to $115 from $110 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Marvell’s guidance was well ahead of Street expectations, raising the trajectory for its AI-levered businesses heading into FY26, while the recovery in its traditional merchant businesses continues to unfold, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MRVL:
- Marvell price target raised to $127 from $122 at Evercore ISI
- Marvell price target raised to $102 from $82 at Morgan Stanley
- Marvell price target raised to $125 from $95 at KeyBanc
- Marvell price target raised to $130 from $110 at Wells Fargo
- China retaliates against U.S. chip restrictions, FT reports
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.