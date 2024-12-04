Marvell price target raised to $115 from $110 at UBS

UBS raised the firm’s price target on Marvell (MRVL) to $115 from $110 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Marvell’s guidance was well ahead of Street expectations, raising the trajectory for its AI-levered businesses heading into FY26, while the recovery in its traditional merchant businesses continues to unfold, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

