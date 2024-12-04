Marvell price target raised to $112 from $91 at Citi

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Marvell (MRVL) to $112 from $91 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company MRVL posted a “strong beat and raise” quarter as it hit an inflection point in sales of custom compute artificial intelligence chips, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Marvell also announced a five-year strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services earlier in the week that confirms a strong Trainium scale up based on 30%-40% better price and performance. Citi calls Marvell its top custom application-specific integrated circuits compute play into 2025.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on MRVL:
- Marvell price target raised to $115 from $110 at UBS
- Marvell price target raised to $127 from $122 at Evercore ISI
- Marvell price target raised to $102 from $82 at Morgan Stanley
- Marvell price target raised to $125 from $95 at KeyBanc
- Marvell price target raised to $130 from $110 at Wells Fargo
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.