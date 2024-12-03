Marvell options imply 8.5% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Marvell (MRVL) is 2.7x normal with calls leading puts 2:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 8.5%, or $8.13, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 7.9%.
