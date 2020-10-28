US Markets
Marvell nears deal to buy Inphi - WSJ

Bhargav Acharya Reuters
Marvell Technology Group Ltd isnearing the acquisition of Inphi Corp with the deal valued at about $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

