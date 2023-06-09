Marvell (MRVL) Unlocks Brightlane Automotive Ethernet Switches

Marvell Technology MRVL recently unveiled Brightlane Q622x family of central automotive ethernet switches to enhance safety and software-defined services for the next generation of vehicles. This will help automakers improve onboard computing capabilities of vehicles for enhancing safety systems and infotainment, and increasing fuel efficiency for enabling better driving experiences.

The Q622x family of high-bandwidth and high-performance switches are optimized to coordinate data traffic between zonal switches, which aggregate traffic from devices located within physical zone of car like processors, sensors, actuators, storage systems and others. These Marvell switches are designed to support the rapid shift of automotive manufacturers from architectures built around domain networking schemes and point-to-point connections to zonal networking architectures built around scalable Ethernet. This transformation not only reduces the amount of network cabling required but also eases weight and manufacturing complexities.

Brightlane Q6222 Central Ethernet Switch: The Brightlane Q6222 is a secure and managed ethernet switch designed for use in numerous applications, including as a central switch in zonal network architectures. It offers 60 giga bytes per second (Gbps) of non-blocking switching capacity and features a wide array of advanced security features. The 9-port switch includes four integrated 2.5 Gbps Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) ports, five integrated 10 Gbps SerDes ports and two integrated 1000/100BASE-T1 PHYs.

Marvell Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Marvell Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Marvell Technology, Inc. Quote

Brightlane Q6223 Central Ethernet Switch: The Brightlane Q6223 is also a secure and managed ethernet switch designed to deliver 90 Gbps of bandwidth, which is approximately two times higher than the capacity of currently available automotive switches. The non-blocking 12-port design can be configured from among the eight integrated 10G SerDes ports, four integrated 2.5G SerDes ports and two integrated 1000Base-T1 PHYs available.

The port interface options in both the switches offer flexible configurations for connectivity to external devices, which make them ideal for in-vehicle networking applications, like advanced driver assist systems, zonal control modules and central gateways. Marvell’s Brightlane Q622x family of switches are single-chip devices that reduce cost, power and latency.

Incorporated with security features like 802.1AE Media Access Control, which provides link security to prevent man-in-the-middle attacks, Q622x further includes high-performance dual core Arm R52 central processing unit (CPU). The R52 CPUs support time-sensitive networking protocols, such as precision time protocol and security firewall to protect from external malicious attacks.

Marvell’s automotive ethernet switch family of products include hardware security module that enables software authentication and data encryption, trusted boot functionality and deep packet inspection to secure the in-vehicle network.

The company is currently benefiting from growing demand across networking and carrier infrastructure end markets. Strong adoption of 5G has favored the company’s wireless end-market performance, boosting its overall carrier end-market revenues in the first quarter. Marvell reported first-quarter 2024 revenues of $1.32 billion, which declined 9% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fiscal second-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.33 billion.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Marvell carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of MRVL have gained 12.5% in the past year.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Meta Platforms META, ServiceNow NOW and Momo MOMO. While Meta and ServiceNow sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Momo carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Meta Platforms' second-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised downward by 2 cents to $2.85 per share over the past seven days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved north by 14.8% to $12.04 in the past 30 days.



META’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missing twice, the average surprise being 15.5%. Shares of the company have climbed 50.7% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ServiceNow’s second-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised northward by a penny to $2.05 per share over the past 30 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved up by 5 cents to $9.59 in the past 30 days.



NOW's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 10.4%. Shares of the company have inched up 13.1% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Momo’s first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised southward from 41 cents to 39 cents per share over the past 60 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved down by 3 cents to $1.55 in the past 60 days.



MOMO's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 31.9%. Shares of the company have jumped 77.9% in the past year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.