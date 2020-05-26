Marvell (MRVL) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. MRVL is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2021 results on May 28.



The company projects revenues of $680 million (up or down up to 5%) for the quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $676.13 million, suggesting growth of 2.06% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Marvell expects non-GAAP earnings per share between 11 cents and 17 cents. The consensus mark of 14 cents indicates a 12.5% decline from the year-ago quarter’s earnings.



The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the trailing four quarters and matched in the remaining one. The four-quarter beat is 4.9%, on average.

Factors at Play



Last year’s acquisitions of Avera and Aquantia are projected to have driven Marvell’s networking segment revenues in the first quarter. Aquantia’s strong pipeline of design wins is likely to have been a positive. The consensus mark for networking revenues is pegged at $356 million, indicating 4.4% year-over-year growth.



However, Marvell expects networking revenues for the first quarter to have witnessed a low to mid-single-digit decline sequentially due to the lack of Wi-Fi revenues.



Also, the company’s storage revenues are expected to have declined sequentially, as it is a seasonally slow quarter for the business. Moreover, negative impacts on storage demand due to the coronavirus are also likely to have affected the segment. The company expects a mid-single-digit sequential decline, on a percentage basis, for the storage segment.



Notably, Marvell's guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 takes into account the U.S. government's export restriction on certain Chinese customers. The company also expects a 5% decrease in revenues due to the uncertainty associated with the coronavirus.



The first quarter is typically and seasonally a weak quarter for the storage business. Due to coronavirus-related impacts, a mid-single-digit sequential decline is expected to hurt the storage segment.



Also, other product revenues are expected to have slightly fallen sequentially. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for other product revenues is pegged at $37.35 million, suggesting a 12% year-over-year decrease.



