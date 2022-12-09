Marvell (MRVL) Samples Spica Gen2 PAM4 DSP With TIAs & Driver

Marvell Technology MRVL recently declared the sampling of Marvell Spica Gen2 800Gbps PAM4 DSP solution, which is developed to accelerate bandwidth and performance in cloud data centers.

The Marvell Spica Gen2 PAM4 DSP is a next generation solution for cloud data center, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence optical transceivers. It is an octal 100G per channel PAM4 DSP retimer that supports electro-absorption modulated laser (EML), silicon photonics and Vertical cavity surface emitting laser (VCSEL) applications. Spica Gen2 is designed on advanced 5 nano-meter (nm) process technology with companion transimpedance amplifiers (TIAs) and linear driver that delivers industry-leading power efficiency, resulting in greater than 25% power savings compared to the previous versions of Spica PAM4 DSPs. The PAM4 DSP platform enables less than 12-Watt 800G QSFP-DD800/OSFP optical transceiver modules.

The highly integrated electro-optics platform minimizes the components in the optical transceiver module and reduces overall system cost. Spica Gen2 support for 1x800G, 2x400G, 8x100G Ethernet traffic with breakout makes testing and building modules easy. Powered by Marvell's PAM4 DSP intellectual property (IP), the Spica Gen2 800G platform is fully interoperable and compliant with the latest IEEE and CMIS standards.

The Marvell Spica Gen2 is optimized for high volume deployment within the data center. It delivers higher bandwidth with reduced latency, carbon footprints, and system implementation complexities. Xi Wang, the company’s vice president of product marketing, Optical Connectivity stated "With the introduction of the Spica Gen2 5nm optical PAM4 DSP, Marvell is continuing to innovate and enhance the power efficiency with the 800G electro-optics platform while increasing bandwidth in the data center, which is crucial to achieving green and efficient data center architectures. Spica Gen2 enables lower latencies, higher levels of integration, and simplifies switch port management for next-gen cloud data center optical interconnects."

Marvell’s new Spica Gen2 platform will enable data center operators to future-proof their optical networking infrastructure, helping them meet next-generation industry standards. It features Marvell TIAs IN5665TA and IN5669TA, each supporting 56 GBaud quad rates. The TIAs are octal-channel and quad-channel single-ended input for 400/800 GbE-DR8 and FR8 optical receivers, respectively. The MRVL TIAs support wide input optical power range to meet the different link requirements for optical applications. It offers extremely low input referred noise current density with best-in-class linearity, and low power consumption.

The Spica Gen2 800Gbps PAM4 DSP solution features Marvell’s IN5614DV linear driver, which is a 56 Gbaud quad-channel VCSEL driver built for next generation PAM4 400G/800G short reach applications. It offers excellent linearity, high bandwidth, adjustable gain to optimize the PAM4 system performance and low-power consumption in bare die form.

Currently, the Spica Gen2 PAM4 DSP, TIAs and driver are available for sampling to leading optical module operators.

Marvell is benefiting from solid demand for its storage and networking chips from the 5G infrastructure and data-center end markets. In October, the company unveiled a comprehensive 3 nm silicon technology platform to enhance its solution portfolio across cloud data center, carrier, enterprise and automotive markets. The 3nm silicon platform is currently in fabrication with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company on its 3nm shuttle.

In May, the company introduced its third-generation Marvell Brightlane Ethernet Switch, the industry’s most advanced automotive secure managed switch, and the first with lockstep dual-core Arm processing redundancy to enable high reliability for mission-critical applications that support vehicle safety and performance.



The growing cloud infrastructure build-out has been recently driving demand for low-latency and high-performance networking solutions. Marvell's Teralynx product line, added to the company's switch portfolio through the acquisition of Innovium, delivers ultra-low latency, optimized power, programmability and innovative telemetry essential to the cloud data center. The Teralynx switches and optical transceivers are addressing the growing traction from cloud data customers.



During second-quarter fiscal 2023, Marvell’s revenues from Data Center climbed 48% year over year to $643.4 million. The segment accounted for 42.4% of total quarterly revenues, highlighting the fact that it is currently Marvell’s largest end market compared to the rest.

