Marvell (MRVL) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Marvell Technology (MRVL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share, reflecting no change compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.42 billion, representing no change year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Marvell metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue by end market- Data center' should come in at $753.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of +51.5% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenue by end market- Carrier infrastructure' at $178.29 million. The estimate points to a change of -35.3% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue by end market- Automotive/industrial' will reach $85.37 million. The estimate points to a change of -14.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenue by end market- Consumer' reaching $143.96 million. The estimate suggests a change of -19.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue by end market- Enterprise networking' to reach $257.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of -29.8% from the prior-year quarter.



Over the past month, Marvell shares have recorded returns of +14.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), MRVL will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

