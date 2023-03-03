Marvell (MRVL) Q4 Earnings Match, Revenues Beat Expectations

Marvell Technology MRVL reported mixed results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, wherein the bottom line matched while top line outpaced Zacks Consensus Estimate.

California-based Marvell reported non-GAAP earnings of 46 cents per share matching the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The semiconductor company reported revenues of $1.42 billion, which surpassed the consensus mark of $1.40 billion.

However, the non-GAAP earnings per share fell 8% from the year-ago quarter while revenues grew 6%. This upsurge can primarily be attributed to substantial growth in all end markets except the data center and consumer market.

Marvell Technology, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Marvell Technology, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Marvell Technology, Inc. Quote

Quarter Details

Data center revenues decreased 13% year over year to $497.6 million. The segment accounted for 35.1% of the quarter’s total revenues, highlighting that it is currently MRVL’s largest end market.

Carrier infrastructure revenues, which constituted 19.4% of total revenues, grew 14% year over year to $275.4 million.

Revenues from enterprise networking jumped 39% year over year to $366.3 million and accounted for 25.8% of total revenues.

However, consumer revenues, representing 12.7% of total revenues, declined to $179.8 million from $185.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

Automotive/Industrial revenues jumped 25% year over year to $99.4 million. Revenues from this segment constituted 7% of total revenues.

Marvell’s non-GAAP gross profit rose 2.7% to $900.6 million in the fourth quarter. However, the margin contracted 180 basis points (bps) to 63.5%.

Non-GAAP operating expenses flared up 10.5% year over year to $430.7 million. The non-GAAP operating margin contracted 320 bps to 33.1%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Marvell exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $911 million compared with the previous quarter’s $723.4 million. The company’s long-term debt totaled $3.91 billion, lower than the previous quarter’s $3.93 billion.

The company generated cash worth $351.5 million and $1.29 billion through operational activities in the fourth quarter and fiscal 2023, respectively.

Marvell returned $51.3 million to shareholders through dividend payouts in the fourth quarter. In fiscal 2023, the company repurchased stocks worth $115 million and paid $204.4 million in dividends.

Full-Year Highlights

For fiscal 2023, Marvell reported revenues of $5.92 billion, indicating a surge of 33% year over year, driven by strong growth in cloud, 5G, auto and enterprise networking segments.

The company reported non-GAAP earnings of $2.12 per share, witnessing an increase of 35%.

Marvell’s non-GAAP gross profit jumped 31.7% to $3.82 billion in fiscal 2023. The margin contracted 40 bps to 64.5%.

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $1.72 billion compared with fiscal 2022’s $1.43 billion. Non-GAAP operating margin expanded 270 bps to 35.5% in fiscal 2023.

Guidance

For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, Marvell expects revenues of $1.300 billion (+/- 5%). The non-GAAP gross margin is likely to be approximately 60%, while non-GAAP operating expenses are estimated to be around $460 million.

The company projects non-GAAP earnings per share for the first quarter to be approximately 29 cents (+/- 5 cents).

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Marvell carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of MRVL have lost 29.1% over the past year.

Some top-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Airbnb ABNB, Baidu BIDU, and Fabrinet FN, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Airbnb’s first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised northward from breakeven to 14 cents per share over the past 30 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved up by 52 cents to $3.38 per share in the past 30 days.



ABNB's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 57.2%. Shares of the company have declined 19.3% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Baidu’s first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised 15 cents northward to $2.43 per share over the past 60 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have rose by 6.4% to $11.62 per share over the past 60 days.



BIDU’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 45.5%. Shares of the company have lost 3.1% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fabrinet's third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised 7 cents upward to $1.90 per share over the past 30 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have moved north by 24 cents to $7.71 per share in the past 30 days.



FN’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing once, the average surprise being 5.1%. Shares of the company have jumped 22.5% in the past year.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fabrinet (FN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.