Marvell (MRVL) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marvell Technology (MRVL) will report quarterly earnings of $0.75 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 74.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.06 billion, exhibiting an increase of 36% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Marvell metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenue by end market- Data center' stands at $1.49 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +35.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue by end market- Carrier infrastructure' should come in at $169.92 million. The estimate points to a change of +100.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue by end market- Automotive/industrial' to reach $34.90 million. The estimate indicates a change of -57.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenue by end market- Consumer' should arrive at $112.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue by end market- Enterprise networking' will reach $251.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +66.5%.

Over the past month, Marvell shares have recorded returns of -5.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), MRVL will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.