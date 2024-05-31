Marvell (MRVL) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Deline Y/Y

Marvell Technology MRVL reported better-than-expected results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. The chipmaker’s revenues and earnings were slightly above the midpoint of its guidance.

The Wilmington, DE-based company reported non-GAAP earnings of 24 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. Quarterly earnings also came ahead of the midpoint of the company’s guidance of 23 cents (+/- 5 cents). However, the bottom line plunged 22.6% on a year-over-year basis, mainly due to lower revenues.

The semiconductor company’s first-quarter revenues declined 12% year over year to $1.16 billion, mainly due to lower revenues across all end-markets, excluding datacenter. However, the top line was slightly above the midpoint of management’s guidance of $1.15 billion (+/- 5%). The figure also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15 billion.

Marvell Technology, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Marvell Technology, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Marvell Technology, Inc. Quote

End Market Performance

Data center revenues of $816 million increased 87% year over year and 7% sequentially. The robust year-over-year and sequential increase was primarily driven by strong revenue growth across artificial intelligence (AI)-driven demand for PAM4 and ZR electro-optics.

The segment accounted for 70% of the quarter’s total revenues, highlighting that it is currently MRVL’s largest end market. Our estimate for Data Center’s first-quarter revenues was pegged at $780.8 million.

Revenues from enterprise networking plunged 58% year over year and 42% sequentially to $153 million and accounted for 13% of the total revenues. The year-over-year decline was primarily due to the weak demand environment and ongoing inventory correction in this end market. Our estimate for enterprise networking’s first-quarter revenues was pegged at $158.9 million.

Carrier infrastructure revenues, which constituted 6% of the total revenues, declined 75% year over year and 58% sequentially to $72 million, mainly due to a soft demand environment and ongoing inventory correction. Our estimate for the division’s first-quarter revenues was pegged at $84.9 million.

Automotive/Industrial revenues declined 13% year over year and 6% sequentially to $78 million, mainly due to inventory correction measures adopted by customers of this end market. Revenues from this segment constituted 7% of the total revenues. Our estimate for the Automotive/Industrial’s first-quarter revenues was pegged at $82.3 million.

Consumer revenues, representing 4% of the total revenues, decreased 70% year over year and 71% sequentially to $42 million. Our estimate for Consumer’s first-quarter revenues was pegged at $43.1 million.

Operating Details

Marvell’s non-GAAP gross profit of $724 million reflected a decrease of 8.6% on a year-over-year basis and 20.5% sequentially. The non-GAAP gross margin of 62.4% expanded 240 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis but contracted 150 bps sequentially.

Non-GAAP operating expenses totaled $453.8 million compared with $458.6 million in the year-ago quarter and $428.5 million in the previous quarter.

Marvell’s non-GAAP operating margin of 23.3% contracted 190 bps year over year and 1050 bps sequentially.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Marvell exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $847.7 million compared with $950.8 million in the previous quarter. The company’s long-term debt totaled $4.03 billion, slightly lower than the previous quarter’s $4.06 billion.

The company generated cash worth $324.5 million through operational activities in the first quarter. MRVL returned $202 million to shareholders by repurchasing $150 million worth of common stock and making $52 million in dividend payments in the first quarter.

Guidance

For the second quarter of fiscal 2025, Marvell expects revenues of $1.25 billion (+/- 5%), slightly higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.22 billion. The non-GAAP gross margin is likely to be 62%, while non-GAAP operating expenses are estimated to be $455 million.

The company projects non-GAAP earnings per share for the second quarter to be 29 cents (+/- 5 cents), and the consensus mark for the same is currently pegged at 28 cents.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, Marvell carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of MRVL have risen 27.5% year to date (YTD).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are NVIDIA NVDA, Tyler Technologies TYL and Datadog DDOG, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The consensus mark for NVIDIA’s fiscal 2025 earnings has moved north 39 cents to $25.10 per share over the past seven days, indicating a 93.7% increase from the fiscal 2024 level. It has a long-term earnings growth rate of 36.7%. The NVDA stock has soared 123.2% in the YTD period.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tyler Technologies’ 2024 earnings has moved north 4 cents to $9.19 per share in the past 30 days, implying year-over-year growth of 17.8%. It has a long-term earnings growth rate of 15%. The TYL stock has risen 14.2% YTD.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Datadog’s 2024 earnings has moved north 12 cents to $1.54 per share in the past 30 days, which calls for an increase of 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. The company has a long-term earnings growth rate of 9.6%. DDOG’s shares have lost 3.2% YTD.

