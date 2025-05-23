Marvell (MRVL) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect Marvell Technology (MRVL) to post quarterly earnings of $0.61 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 154.2%. Revenues are expected to be $1.88 billion, up 61.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Marvell metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenue by end market- Data center' will reach $1.43 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +74.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenue by end market- Carrier infrastructure' will reach $116.43 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +62.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenue by end market- Automotive/industrial' at $79.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.9% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenue by end market- Consumer' should arrive at $65.70 million. The estimate suggests a change of +56.4% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenue by end market- Enterprise networking' reaching $187.55 million. The estimate points to a change of +22.5% from the year-ago quarter.



Marvell shares have witnessed a change of +7.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MRVL is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

