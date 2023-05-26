Marvell (MRVL) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Expectations

Marvell Technology MRVL reported better-than-expected results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, wherein both the bottom line and top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimates.

California-based Marvell reported non-GAAP earnings of 31 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents. The semiconductor company reported revenues of $1.32 billion, which surpassed the consensus mark of $1.30 billion.

However, the non-GAAP earnings per share and revenues fell 40.4% and 9%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter. This decline can primarily be attributed to customer inventory reduction actions, partially offset by substantial growth in all end markets except the data center and consumer market.

Quarter Details

Data center revenues decreased 32% year over year to $435.8 million. The segment accounted for 33% of the quarter’s total revenues, highlighting that it is currently MRVL’s largest end market.

Revenues from enterprise networking jumped 27% year over year to $364.6 million and accounted for 27.6% of total revenues.

Carrier infrastructure revenues, which constituted 21.9% of total revenues, grew 15% year over year to $289.9 million.

Automotive/Industrial revenues remained flat year over year at $89.3 million. Revenues from this segment constituted 6.8% of total revenues.

However, consumer revenues, representing 10.8% of total revenues, declined to $142.1 million from $185.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

Marvell’s non-GAAP gross profit declined 16.3% to $792.5 million in the first quarter. The margin contracted 550 basis points (bps) to 60%.

Non-GAAP operating expenses flared up 5.4% year over year to $458.6 million. The non-GAAP operating margin contracted 1020 bps to 25.2%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Marvell exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.03 billion compared with the previous quarter’s $911 million. The company’s long-term debt totaled $3.15 billion, lower than the previous quarter’s $3.91 billion.

The company generated cash worth $208.4 million through operational activities in the fiscal first quarter.

Marvell returned $51 million to shareholders through dividend payouts in the fiscal first quarter.

Guidance

For the second quarter of fiscal 2024, Marvell expects revenues of $1.330 billion (+/- 5%). The non-GAAP gross margin is likely to be approximately 60-61%, while non-GAAP operating expenses are estimated to be around $455 million.

The company projects non-GAAP earnings per share for the second quarter to be approximately 32 cents (+/- 5 cents).

