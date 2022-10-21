Marvell (MRVL) Launches 3nm Data Infrastructure IP Portfolio

Marvell Technology MRVL recently unveiled a comprehensive 3 nano-meter (nm) silicon technology platform to enhance its solution portfolio across cloud data center, carrier, enterprise and automotive markets. The 3nm silicon platform is currently in fabrication with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company TSM on its 3nm shuttle.

With this latest release, Marvell intends to enable cutting-edge multi-die, multi-chiplet systems-in-package for its industry-leading infrastructure products and co-development of custom Application Specific Integrated Circuit solutions, which are designed to deliver system-level differentiation for wired and wireless networking, storage and cloud computing, optimized for advanced infrastructure use cases like machine learning. The company will scale performance, power, and density (size) to meet the most demanding infrastructure requirements for computing, next-generation 100T Ethernet switching and 5G Advanced baseband processing.

Marvell's new 3nm silicon platform includes foundational intellectual property building blocks like long reach SerDes, peripheral component interconnect express 6th generation physical layer (PCIe Gen6 PHY), and several standards-based die-to-die interconnect technologies for managing data flow across the data infrastructure. Compatible with 2.5D packaging technologies such as TSM's 2.5D Chip-on-Wafer-on-Substrate (CoWoS), the 3nm platform will reduce customers' time-to-market, design risks and verification efforts related to complex monolithic or multi-die system-on-chips (SoC) designs.

Marvell is benefiting from solid demand for its storage and networking chips from the 5G infrastructure and data-center end markets. In May, the company introduced its third generation Marvell Brightlane Ethernet Switch, the industry’s most advanced automotive secure managed switch, and the first with lockstep dual-core Arm processing redundancy to enable high reliability for mission-critical applications that support vehicle safety and performance.



The growing cloud infrastructure build-out has been recently driving demand for low-latency and high-performance networking solutions. Marvell's Teralynx product line, added to the company's switch portfolio through the acquisition of Innovium, delivers ultra-low latency, optimized power, programmability and innovative telemetry essential to the cloud data center. The Teralynx switches and optical transceivers are addressing the growing traction from cloud data customers.



Meanwhile, Marvell’s Ethernet switch and PHY business is also gaining traction with new products in the enterprise market. Its refreshed switching products continue to grow with new socket wins.



The acquisition of the Cavium business in 2018 has further boosted Marvell’s capabilities in the Ethernet business. It has helped Marvell to expand its capabilities in the networking market and capture significant market share in the fast-growing data-center space.



In March, the company introduced Alaska A PAM4 DSP family for Active Electrical Cables, the industry’s highest performance 400G/800G AEC DSPs to address emerging 100G/lane adoption in cloud data center interconnect architectures. In the same month, Marvell also announced the industry’s first 800Gbps or 8 x 100Gbps multimode platform solution that enables data center infrastructure to achieve dramatically higher speeds for short-reach optical modules and Active Optical Cable applications.



During second-quarter fiscal 2023, Marvell’s revenues from Data Center climbed 48% year over year to $643.4 million. The segment accounted for 42.4% of total quarterly revenues, highlighting the fact that it is currently Marvell’s largest end market compared to the rest.

