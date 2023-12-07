Marvell (MRVL) Introduces Perseus and Spica Gen2 Optical-DSPs

Marvell Technology MRVL recently launched Perseus and Spica Gen2 Optical Digital Signal Processors (DSP) designed to address the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence, cloud and accelerated computing.

Optical DSPs are specialized processors designed to manipulate optical signals in optical communication systems. These systems use light to transmit data over fiber-optic cables, enabling high-speed and high-bandwidth communication.

Perseus is designed to serve active optical cables (AOCs) and short-reach optical connections spanning 5 to 500 meters, while Spica Gen2 will cater to longer-reach connections within AI clusters and hyperscale data centers.

Marvell Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Marvell Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Marvell Technology, Inc. Quote

Perseus is the first of its kind 400/800 Gbps 5nm processor merging key electrical parts of a short-reach pluggable optical module into a single die. Built on similar technology, Spica Gen2 is an 800 Gbps 5nm optical DSP. Both products will reduce power consumption, space, and costs, simplifying manufacturing and enabling faster scaling.

The quad/octal 100 Gbps/channel throughput of Perseus will enable it for high-speed data transmission. The processor is designed to accommodate 400G and 800G optical module applications, consume low power, and be reliable and easily maintainable for its Common Management Interface Specification (CMIS)-compliant advanced diagnostic features. Additionally, the Perseus is integrated with a Transimpedance Amplifier, a linear driver for Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser and a Silicon Photonics Integrated Circuit for streamlined operations.

Spica DSP will support 1x800G, 2x400G, and 8x100G connections for switches and artificial intelligence, machine learning and data center setups. The processor is compatible with 100m SR8, 500m DR8, 2Km 2xFR4, and 10Km LR8, meeting Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, Multi-Source Agreement, and CMIS standards.

The Spica Gen2 also integrates a low-power DSP with Electro-absorption Modulated Laser and Silicon Photonics support and advanced diagnostics for network health. It's flexible, offering cost-efficient bare die designs and compact BGA packages and fast-tracking time to market. Additionally, the processor stays updated with compatibility for 800 Gbps QSFP-DD and OSFP modules, making it adaptable for evolving data centers.

Marvell Benefits From a Strong Portfolio

Marvell excels in optical solutions for data centers, offering a variety of DCI modules for fiber network data transmission. The switch pluggable COLORZ module and its DSP technology have a strong history of providing internal data center connectivity.

In 2022, Marvell introduced the industry's initial 800Gbps or 8x100Gbps multimode platform solution, revolutionizing data center infrastructure for faster short-distance optical modules and AOC applications.

The company’s other specialized connectivity products include Nova for data center-based medium-to-long-reach connections, Porrima for various bandwidths, coherent DSPs for long-range connections, and copper-based electrical cable devices for server-to-server links.

Additionally, the introduction of these products will be used to enhance data traffic within data centers, optimize bandwidth and cater to different connectivity applications and use cases. Perseus and Spica Gen2 will increase opportunities for Marvell in its data center segment.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Marvell currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of MRVL have gained 36.2% year to date.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are NetEase NTES and Bel Fuse BELFB, Dropbox DBX, each flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NetEase's fourth-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised upward by 10 cents to $1.83 per share in the past 30 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have increased 30 cents to $7.26 per share in the past 30 days.

NTES' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 16.63%. Shares of NTES have gained 41.2% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bel Fuse’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised by 38 cents northward to $1.44 per share in the past 60 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have increased 72 cents to $6.28 in the past 60 days.

BELFB’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 56.92%. Shares of BELFB have surged 67.1% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dropbox's fourth-quarter 2023 earnings has remained unchanged for the past 90 days at 48 cents per share. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have been revised 7 cents upward to $1.96 per share in the past 30 days.

DBX’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 13.14%. Shares of DBX have rallied 23.3% year to date.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NetEase, Inc. (NTES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.