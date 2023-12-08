Marvell (MRVL) Introduces OCTEON 10 CN102 and CN103 DPUs

Marvell Technology MRVL recently introduced OCTEON 10 CN102 and CN103 Data Processing Units (DPUs), which are designed to enhance networking equipment and firewall capabilities.

The company previously launched the OCTEON 10 Fusion family for 5G base stations in February 2023, which was adopted by major Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). These two new DPUs will bring the same technology used by major OEMs to appliances like routers, firewalls, 5G small cells and SD-WANs.

The key features of OCTEON 10 CN102 and CN103 include their 5nm process for improved miniaturization and 64-bit Arm Neoverse N2 core that optimizes performance per watt ratio. Other features like high integration with Ethernet Media Access Control support, inline Internet Protocol Security engine, hardware packet acceleration, DDR5 support, PCIe 5.0 in CN103xx and 56G SerDes in CN103xx enable the DPUs to improve their power, performance and capacity.

Marvell Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Marvell Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Marvell Technology, Inc. Quote

The integration of these chips will significantly reduce cost, maintenance and power consumption as these chips can work as offload DPUs while facilitating fanless design. Both OCTEON 10 CN102 and CN103 are already in sampling, with production quantities expected in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

Marvell is experiencing growth due to rising demand in networking and carrier infrastructure markets. The widespread embrace of 5G technology has particularly propelled MRVL's performance in the wireless market, contributing to increased revenues.

The company is also benefiting greatly from its line of DPUs. The versatility of its use in carriers, data centers and enterprise equipment, including routers, switches, security appliances, gateways, wireless base stations, storage arrays and network virtualization infrastructure like NFV and SDN will offer Marvell growing opportunities.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Marvell currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of MRVL have gained 40.9% year to date.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are NetEase NTES, Bel Fuse BELFB and Dropbox DBX, each flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NetEase's fourth-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised 10 cents upward to $1.83 per share in the past 30 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have increased 30 cents to $7.26 per share in the past 30 days.

NTES' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 16.63%. Shares of NTES have gained 44.2% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bel Fuse’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised 38 cents northward to $1.44 per share in the past 60 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have increased 72 cents to $6.28 in the past 60 days.

BELFB’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 56.92%. Shares of BELFB have surged 68% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dropbox's fourth-quarter 2023 earnings has remained unchanged for the past 90 days at 48 cents per share. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have been revised 7 cents upward to $1.96 per share in the past 30 days.

DBX’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 13.14%. Shares of DBX have climbed 23.8% year to date.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NetEase, Inc. (NTES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.