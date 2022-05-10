Marvell (MRVL) Enhances CXL Portfolio With Tanzanite Buyout

Marvell Technology MRVL recently announced entering into a definitive agreement to acquire the privately-held tech start-up, Tanzanite Silicon Solutions Inc., in an all-cash transaction. However, the company didn’t disclose the terms of the all-cash transaction.

Marvell expects to complete the buyout in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the approval of Tanzanite shareholders.

Tanzanite Buyout to Boost Marvell’s CXL Portfolio

Tanzanite developed extensive expertise in Compute Express Link (CXL) technology that helps firms with infrastructure agility. The CXL technology is an open standard for the high-speed central processing unit (CPU) that helps maintain memory coherency between the CPU memory space and memory in attached devices.

In March this year, the California-based tech start-up showcased its architectural vision and product roadmap with a system-on-a-chip mapped to the field programmable gate array Proof-Of-Concept vehicle demonstrating Memory Expansion and Memory Pooling, with multi-host CXL-based connectivity.

Marvell believes that the future cloud data center will be built on fully disaggregated architecture utilizing CXL technology as it will require greater high-speed interconnectivity combined with optimized compute, networking, memory, security and storage chipset solutions. This technology helps data centers instantly allocate resources per workload requirements, thereby improving utilization while reducing the total cost of ownership.

Therefore, the buyout is likely to broaden MRVL’s silicon solutions portfolio and, in turn, enhance the company’s cloud data center business.

Noam Mizrahi, corporate chief technology officer at Marvell, said, "The integration of CXL across our end-to-end, cloud-optimized silicon portfolio will bring new levels of data center efficiency, scalability and flexibility to power emerging metaverse and next generation AI applications."

Marvell Ups Data Center-Focused Investments

The Tanzanite acquisition is in line with Marvell’s ongoing step-up investments in the data center business. Over the past few years, Marvell has been expanding its capabilities in the data center end-market semiconductor business. Until 2017, the company was known as the leading supplier of chips for hard disk drives used in PCs.

However, the acquisition of Cavium in 2018 helped Marvell expand its capabilities in the networking market and capture a significant market share in the fast-growing data center space.

The completion of the Inphi Corporation acquisition in April 2021 also opened up new avenues of growth for the company. The combination of Marvell, a leader in infrastructure semiconductor products, and Inphi, which makes high-speed data movement systems and has a strong presence among cloud customers, opened up new opportunities for Marvell's data processing unit and application specific integrated circuit products. Additionally, it reinforced Marvell's leadership position in data centers and extended its 5G network infrastructure.

Marvell further boosts its data center capabilities by completing the acquisition of the California-based high-performance, innovative switching silicon solutions provider for cloud and edge data centers, Innovium, in October 2021.

