Marvell (MRVL) Closes Innovium Buyout, Boosts Portfolio

Marvell Technology MRVL recently completed the previously announced buyout of the California-based high performance, innovative switching silicon solutions provider for cloud and edge data centers, Innovium. The financial terms of the deal have been kept under wraps.

The buyout is likely to broaden Marvell’s silicon solutions portfolio and in turn, enhance the company’s cloud data center business. It will strengthen Marvell's position in the data center market and make it part of the rapidly growing segment of the switch market.

Acceleration in adoption of cloud-based storage solutions bodes well for the company. According to a Gartner report, the worldwide end-user spending on public cloud services is expected to grow 23.1% year over year and reach $332.3 billion in 2021.

The data center, which accounted for 40% of the second-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues, is Marvell’s largest end-market business segment.

Marvell’s data center business is the largest end market compared to the other segments. The division’s revenues surged 62.5% year over year to $434 million during the last quarter.

Over the past few years, Marvell has been expanding its capabilities in the data-center end-market semiconductor business. Until 2017, the company was known as the leading supplier of chips for hard disk drives (HDD) used in PCs.

However, the acquisition of Cavium in 2018 helped Marvell expand its capabilities in the networking market and capture significant market share in the fast-growing data-center space.

The company collaborated with Toshiba in February 2021 to extend its HDD Controller and Preamplifier in order to address rising high capacity storage needs of cloud data centers.

The buyout of Inphi Corporation also opened up new avenues of growth for the company. The combination of Marvell, a leader in infrastructure semiconductor products and Inphi, which makes high-speed data movement systems and has a strong presence among cloud customers, will open up opportunities for Marvell's DPU and ASIC products. Additionally, it will reinforce Marvell's leadership position in data centers and extend its 5G network infrastructure.

