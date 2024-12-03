Marvell jumps 8% to $103.89 after Q3 results, Q4 guidance top estimates

16:16 EST Marvell (MRVL) jumps 8% to $103.89 after Q3 results, Q4 guidance top estimates
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MRVL:
- Marvell reports Q3 adjusted EPS 43c, consensus 41c
- Marvell sees Q4 adjusted EPS 59c, +/- 5c, consensus 52c
- Marvell reports Q3 GAAP gross margin 23%; adjusted gross margin 60.5%
- Notable companies reporting after market close
- Marvell options imply 8.5% move in share price post-earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.