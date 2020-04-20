Marvell Integrates Ethernet Adapters Into VMWare vSPhere

Marvell’s MRVL QLogic Fibre Channel and FastLinQ Ethernet adapter solutions will now enable NVMe over Fabrics (NVMe-oF) technology in VMwarevSphere 7.0, displaying its continued efforts to strengthen its end-to-end Ethernet storage capabilities.



Rising power consumption and costs related to continuous growth in data are bringing data centers face to face with the challenges of delivering greater storage bandwidth and capacity. Marvell’s move to bring its Fibre Channel and Ethernet adapters into vSphere 7.0 aims to meet the evolving requirements of the data center.



Marvell's QLogic 269x 16GFC and 2700 32GFC Series HBAs deliver low-latency, concurrent FCP and FC-NVMe storage access. Besides, the QLogic 2770 Series HBAs deliver 50% more IOPS. Datacenter operators can now leverage FastLinQ adapters to power Marvell's EBOF architecture, comprising NVMe-oF Ethernet SSD converter controllers, SSD controllers and Prestera Ethernet switches. Moreover, edge-to-cloud data centers can deliver better performance at a lower total cost of ownership by utilizing this architecture.



Notably, growing adoption and improved performance of NVMe are driving digital transformation, the success of which requires a strong and high-performance storage network. Marvell’s NVMe solutions are gaining quick momentum in this environment, as reflected in deals with major companies. In October last year, its QLogic suite of host adapters was chosen to power Hewlett Packard’s HPE ProLiant and Apollo Gen 10 servers.

Fiber Channel Adapters: A Growth Driver



Despite significant competition in the Fiber Channel adapter business from Broadcom AVGO and Cisco CSCO, Marvell continues to be among the leading suppliers of Fiber Channel adapters, with more than 20 million ports shipped.



Significant demand from storage controller customers in the HDD, SSD and fiber channel end markets is positively impacting revenues from the company’s storage business.



Per Technavio, the global fiber channel adapter market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of more than 14% between 2017 and 2021. This forecast bodes well for the company.



