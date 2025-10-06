Marvell Insiders Buy Shares—Should Investors Follow Suit?

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) insiders are purchasing shares, and there are compelling reasons for investors to take notice. The company is well-positioned to benefit from the growth and application of AI, generates positive cash flow, maintains a healthy balance sheet, and returns capital to investors. Regarding its balance sheet, Marvell Technology is a fortress with ample cash, low leverage, and the capacity to invest in its growth while paying its investors to own it.

Marvell’s capital return is taking on new meaning in 2025, as the company ramps up its buyback activity and begins reducing the share count. The reduction as of FQ2 was significant, trimming 0.6% off the share count compared to the prior quarter, providing shareholders with new leverage for value. The company also increased its authorization for buybacks by $5 billion, equivalent to approximately 6.65% of the company’s market capitalization as of early October, providing the market with ample visibility.

Marvell Insiders Buy Stock After Company Announces Buyback Acceleration

Who’s buying Marvell and why does it matter? Insiders, including the CEO, CFO, COO, and CDO, purchased stock, and this matters because they invested $2 million in a stock they already owned. Doing so affirms an outlook for its AI business, financial health, cash flow and capital return as well as the belief that this stock is undervalued. MRVL stock is not cheap in 2025, trading at 31x its current-year earnings outlook, but the forecasts for growth are robust, placing this stock at only 6x the 2035 consensus. The market for MRVL stock could increase by 300% to 600% in this scenario, potentially more if the forecasts are too cautious.

Institutional activity is likewise robust, suggesting a strong tailwind for this market. The group has bought on balance in every quarter of 2025, running a balance of nearly $2 purchased for every $1 sold, increasing their net exposure to more than 83% of the company. Their activity also aligns with the 2025 price action, which reveals an increase in volume as the price action corrected, bottomed, and began rebounding, suggesting a hard floor at the $60 level.

Analyst trends are also strong, including a noticeable increase in coverage over the preceding 12 months. InsiderTraders tracks a 50% increase to over 30 analysts who rate the stock firmly as a Moderate Buy. The consensus views the market as fairly valued in early October, but the trends are positive, driving increased ownership of the stock and its price to the high end of the range, $149.

Marvell’s Stock Price Movement Aligns With Bullish Long-Term Trends

The technical price action is bullish in late 2025. The market for MRVL, despite volatility, has trended higher over time and is showing a bottom in alignment with the trend that includes steadily increasing trading volume. The likely outcome is a rebound in price that returns it to the high end of its trading range near $120. A move above that will depend on the upcoming earnings releases, which are expected to be strong. The consensus is for a sequential acceleration to over 60% year-over-year growth with outperformance likely. The question is the quality of guidance, which is likely to be strong as well. The AI infrastructure/data center boom is far from over, and this company makes products critical to its development.

An upcoming client win presents an opportunity for Marvell investors in Q4. The AI development pipeline has been booming, with names like NVIDIA, Microsoft, Advanced Micro Devices, and Oracle announcing surprise wins to drive their prices higher. Some, such as Oracle and Advanced Micro Devices, experienced robust, single-day double-digit gains that significantly altered their stock price outlooks.

