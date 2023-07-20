News & Insights

US Markets
MRVL

Marvell founders launch $2 bln chips foundry in Singapore

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

July 20, 2023 — 12:18 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, July 20 (Reuters) - Singapore-based Silicon Box opened a $2 billion advanced semiconductor manufacturing foundry in the city-state on Thursday, as it seeks to broaden adoption of "chiplet" technology.

The two-year old startup said in a statement that the 73,000-square metre factory would create over 1,000 jobs with support from Singapore's Economic Development board.

Silicon Box was created by the founders of U.S chipmaker Marvell MRVL.O, Sehat Sutardja and wife Weili Dai, along with current CEO BJ Han.

Silicon Box focuses on "chiplets", or small chips, which can be the size of a grain of sand and are brought together in a process called advanced packaging, a cost-efficient way to bind small semiconductors into form one processor that can power everything from data centres to household appliances.

The global chip industry has increasingly embraced the technology in recent years as chip manufacturing costs soar in the race to make transistors small enough to be measured in the number of atoms.

(Reporting by Fanny Potkin. Editing by Sam Holmes.)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRVL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.