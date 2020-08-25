Marvell Extends Partnership With TSMC - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Marvell (MRVL) announced an extension of its partnership with TSMC (TSM) to deliver industry's most advanced data infrastructure portfolio on 5 nanometer process technology. Built in partnership with TSMC on the most advanced process technology currently in volume production, Marvell's new 5nm portfolio will enable leading-edge silicon innovation for the infrastructure market.

Raghib Hussain, Chief Strategy Officer at Marvell, said: "TSMC's 5nm process provides world-class power, performance and gate density - and it's critical for the demands of the leading companies in the world in cloud, 5G, enterprise, and automotive."

