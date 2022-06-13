Marvell Expands Its Presence In Canada

(RTTNews) - Marvell (MRVL) said the company added over 120 new employees to the Marvell Canada team in the current year. The company's engineers in Ottawa, Toronto, and Vancouver work on developing critical technologies and solutions for the end markets in semiconductors, including cloud, 5G, and automotive.

In the coming months, the company plans to establish closer ties with leading Canadian academic institutions, including established partnerships with University of Toronto, Carleton University and University of Waterloo, through collaboration on various programs such as internship opportunities, recruitment fairs and talent acquisition.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.