Marvell Dips 13% in a Week: Should You Buy, Sell or Hold MRVL Stock?

Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL saw its stock tumble 13.2% last week, leaving investors wondering whether to hold, sell or buy more shares. This sharp decline was driven by broader market fears, particularly concerns over a potential recession.

The stock’s fall followed disappointing U.S. manufacturing data, which ignited fears about the health of the economy. Compounding these concerns was a lower-than-expected U.S. jobs report for August, which further stoked recessionary worries.

There is growing unease among investors that the U.S. Federal Reserve may have waited too long to reduce interest rates, potentially slowing economic growth even further. Marvell’s dip wasn’t an isolated case either — other tech heavyweights like NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, Micron Technology, Inc. MU and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD also experienced significant losses last week. This broad-based retreat highlights how vulnerable the tech sector is to macroeconomic shifts.

Despite these challenges, Marvell’s long-term prospects remain compelling. Let’s explore why holding the stock through the current volatility may be the right move for investors.

MRVL’s Promising Growth in AI Markets

While the recent macroeconomic pressures are undeniable, Marvell’s growth story is tied to one of the most transformative industries of our time — artificial intelligence (AI). The global AI semiconductor market is set for explosive growth, with Gartner predicting a 33% increase in revenues to $71.25 billion in 2024 and another 29% increase in 2025.

Marvell’s chips play a crucial role in this burgeoning space by enabling the management and transport of the massive data sets generated by AI applications. As data centers upgrade their hardware to support the growing demand for AI processing, Marvell’s advanced data-handling solutions will be critical.

Its high-performance electro-optics products, like PAM DSPs and ZR interconnects, allow for the seamless transmission of large data volumes across AI-enhanced data centers. These technologies are essential for building out the next generation of data infrastructure, which means Marvell stands to benefit as AI adoption accelerates. The company is not only in the right place at the right time but is also developing the cutting-edge products needed to handle AI’s growing data requirements.

Marvell’s Custom Silicon and Data Center Growth

One of Marvell's biggest competitive advantages is its focus on custom silicon solutions for cloud providers. During the second quarter of fiscal 2025, Marvell continued ramping up its custom AI compute programs, driving robust growth in data center revenues. Management expects data center revenues to see high-teen sequential growth in the third quarter due to increased demand for its AI-centric solutions.

The cloud and AI trends are not short-term fads, they represent secular growth opportunities that will shape the tech landscape for years to come. Marvell’s strategic investments in PCIe Gen 6 retimers and next-generation data center interconnect products are perfectly aligned with the industry’s ongoing push to scale data center capacity to meet AI-driven demands.

MRVL’s Improving Profitability Amid Headwinds

Despite the challenging macroeconomic backdrop, Marvell’s second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings tell a story of operational resilience. The company reported non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of 30 cents, up from 24 cents in the previous quarter, reflecting its solid execution on cost management and operational efficiency.

The second-quarter fiscal 2025 results indicate that Marvell has managed to protect its profitability despite short-term pressures like supply chain disruptions and shifting customer demand. The company has been able to maintain pricing discipline, optimize its product portfolio and navigate supply-chain challenges effectively. This bodes well for its ability to manage through the current economic uncertainty.

Moreover, Wall Street analysts remain optimistic about Marvell’s future. The Zacks Consensus Estimate projects a 34% year-over-year increase in revenues and a 70% surge in earnings for fiscal 2026. These estimates indicate growing confidence in Marvell’s ability to maintain its growth trajectory, even in the face of macroeconomic headwinds.



Near-Term Challenges Exist for Marvell

While the long-term picture looks bright, there are some notable near-term risks for Marvell. The U.S. government’s increasing restrictions on semiconductor exports to China present a significant challenge. China accounted for more than 46% of Marvell’s total revenues in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. Further tightening of export controls could weigh on the company’s sales.

Marvell’s lofty valuation remains a concern. Even after the recent dip, the stock trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 32.04, considerably higher than the S&P 500’s average of 20.68. This elevated valuation could make the stock vulnerable to further pullbacks if market sentiment sours again.



Conclusion: Hold MRVL Stock for Now

Despite the recent sell-off and near-term macroeconomic challenges, Marvell is well-positioned for long-term growth. Its leadership in AI, custom silicon solutions and data center infrastructure makes it a key player in several high-growth industries. The company’s improving profitability, strong pipeline and strategic positioning in the AI revolution justify holding the stock through the current volatility.

While macro headwinds may persist in the short term, Marvell’s solid fundamentals and growth potential make it a stock worth holding for investors with a long-term horizon. Holding Marvell now could pay off as the company continues to benefit from the transformational trends reshaping the tech landscape.

Currently, Marvell carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

