Marvell and Chipotle have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

Marvell Technology is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) fabless semiconductor company that designs analog, mixed signal, and digital signal processing chips used to move, store, and secure data.

Its products sit at the core of modern data infrastructure, powering hyperscale data centers, enterprise networking, carrier infrastructure, and edge applications. Marvell delivers highly integrated systems on a chip and system in a package solution, largely built on ARM architectures, to enterprise and consumer customers around the world.

The stock has pulled back since reporting earnings, giving investors an entry point into a high quality data infrastructure semiconductor leader with expanding exposure to AI driven data center and networking demand.

About the Company

Marvell is a critical supplier of custom and merchant silicon across data center and networking markets. Its product portfolio includes application processors, ethernet controllers and switches, networking and communications processors, interconnect and optical DSP solutions, and custom ASICs for hyperscale customers.

The company also maintains meaningful exposure to storage, carrier infrastructure, industrial, and consumer markets, though the business is now firmly anchored in data infrastructure.

MRVL is valued at $72 billion and has a Forward PE of 30. The stock has Zacks Style Scores of “F” in Value, but “A” in Momentum.

Q3 Earnings Beat

Marvell delivered a solid third quarter earnings beat, showing impressive growth of its data center driven growth profile. The company reported adjusted EPS of $0.76, edging past consensus expectations, on revenue of $2.07B, also slightly ahead of estimates and a new quarterly record.

Management highlighted strong demand across data center products as the primary driver, with data center revenue up 38% year over year to $1.52 billion. Non-GAAP gross margin came in at 59.7%, reflecting continued mix shift toward higher value interconnect and custom silicon solutions.

Guidance was equally encouraging, with Marvell guiding fourth quarter revenue to $2.20 billion at the midpoint, ahead of expectations and implying more than 20% year over year growth, with adjusted EPS of $0.74 to $0.84. Management now expects full year revenue growth to exceed 40% and sees data center revenue accelerating into next year.

The company also announced the acquisition of Celestial AI, a transformational move that strengthens Marvell’s position in next generation optical interconnect for AI data centers. While revenue contributions from Celestial AI are expected to begin in the second half of fiscal 2028, management outlined a clear path to a $500 million run rate by fiscal 2028 and $1 billion by fiscal 2029, reinforcing confidence in Marvell’s long term growth trajectory tied to AI scale up infrastructure.

Estimates Head Higher

Analysts have raised earnings estimates slightly higher for both the current quarter and next quarter. Looking at the current year, estimates have moved from $2.80 to $2.84 since earnings.

For the next year, estimates have gone from $3.34 to $3.57 over the last 30 days. This is a jump of 7%, which shows analysts' bullish expectations for the company down the road.

Marvell Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Marvell Technology, Inc. Quote

Price targets have been going higher with those estimates:

Citigroup resumed coverage, putting a Buy on MRVL with a $114 target.

B. Riley Securities reiterated MRVL with a Buy and raised their price target to $130. That target is 50% higher than current trading levels.

The Technical Take

MRVL was trending nicely higher into earnings and then made a new high not seen since February. But some recent selling in the semi space has brought the stock lower, with investors seeing a move from above $100 to the mid-$80s.

Let’s look at some moving averages:

21-day: $87.50

50-day: $88.00

200-day: $74

That stock held the Fibonacci support areas at $87, but that has given away along with the smaller moving averages. The $75-80 area was the prior support area in November and could be a good entry spot for investors looking for a rally into 2026.

In Summary

Marvell checks the key boxes investors want: accelerating earnings, rising estimates, strong momentum, and deep exposure to long duration AI and data center spending.

The recent pullback appears driven more by sector wide semiconductor volatility than any change in fundamentals, especially given management’s confident outlook and improving revenue visibility.

With analysts raising forecasts, price targets moving higher, and a multiyear growth runway tied to custom silicon and optical interconnect, MRVL looks well positioned for a renewed move higher. For investors willing to look past short- term volatility, the current consolidation offers an attractive opportunity to build exposure to a high quality data infrastructure leader heading into 2026.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), that is a fast casual restaurant operator that focuses on made to order Mexican inspired food using fresh ingredients.

The company operates company owned restaurants that serve burritos, bowls, tacos, and salads, with a strong emphasis on digital ordering and in restaurant throughput.

While Chipotle has been a standout long term growth story, the stock now faces pressure from elevated valuation, slowing traffic trends, and rising cost risks.

About the Company

Chipotle operates more than 3,400 restaurants, primarily in the United States, with a smaller but growing international footprint. Unlike many restaurant peers, Chipotle owns and operates all its locations, giving it greater control over food quality, pricing, and operations. The company’s streamlined menu and efficient assembly line format support strong unit economics and industry leading margins.

Growth has been driven by new restaurant openings, menu pricing, digital sales, and operational initiatives such as the Chipotlane drive thru format. However, with the stock trading at a premium multiple and margins near cycle highs, expectations remain elevated.

The company has a market cap of $48B and holds Zacks Style Scores of “F” in Value and Momentum.

Q3 Earnings

Chipotle reported Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.29, slightly above the $0.28 consensus, on revenue of $3.00 billion, just below expectations of $3.02 billion. Same-store sales rose only 0.3% year over year, a sharp deceleration from prior growth of 6%, while restaurant operating margins slipped to 15.9% from 16.9% last year.

Digital sales made up 36.7% of food and beverage revenue, reflecting channel maturity but limited upside from this segment.

Management cited persistent macro pressures, with roughly 40% of sales coming from younger guests under $100K who face wage and debt pressures, weighing on dining frequency.

While the company continues to invest in marketing, menu innovation, and digital engagement, Chipotle lowered its full-year same-store sales guidance to a low-single-digit decline, signaling near-term transaction headwinds despite ongoing restaurant expansion. Operational efficiency initiatives like the HEAP rollout are underway, but benefits will accrue over time, leaving margins under pressure in the short term.

Earnings Estimates

Since earnings, analyst estimates have dropped across all time frames:

For the current quarter, estimates have fallen from $0.28 to $0.24, or 14% over the last 60 days.

For next quarter, estimates have gone from $0.33 to $0.28, or 15%.

Looking at next year we see a 14% drop over the last 90 days. That fall doesn’t reflect a positive trend for a company that has always shown impressive growth.

Technical Take

The stock is down 35% for the year, but 20% off the recent lows. Investors might be wise to take profits into the rally, so let us look at some moving averages that:

21-day: $33.25

50-day: $36

200-day: $45

The stock is currently trading at the 50-day MA, where it might find some resistance. If the 21-day can hold for the bulls, they might be able to fill the earnings gap at $40. However, if the stock falls below that $33 level, a sub $30 price is likely.

In Summary

Chipotle faces near-term headwinds despite its long-term brand strength. Slowing same-store sales, margin pressure, and declining analyst estimates highlight the challenges of sustaining growth in a high-cost, high-valuation environment. While operational initiatives and menu innovation may help over time, the stock’s elevated expectations and macro pressures suggest limited upside in the near term.

Additional content:

Can These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Lead the Next Tech Rally in 2026?

The bull run in equity markets in the outgoing year, following the tariff bloodbath, was largely driven by AI, with investors betting big on its inherent growth prospects. AI-based semiconductor chips are typically used in “training” AI systems to solve complex problems in split seconds. These chips include graphics processing units (GPUs), field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), which dramatically accelerate the identical, predictable and independent calculations required by AI algorithms.

Cutting-edge AI systems need state-of-the-art semiconductor chips for perfect synchronization among themselves for superior performance standards. As computing requirements escalate, particularly in the realm of AI, there is a pressing need for strengthened semiconductor production to meet these rising demands. The 2022 Chips Act, allocating $39 billion in direct grants and $75 billion in loans and loan guarantees, stands as a cornerstone initiative by the U.S. government to revitalize domestic semiconductor production.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, passed by the Trump administration in July 2025, further aimed to spur chip production with tax credits of 35%, up from 25% levied earlier, if the semiconductor firms expanded domestic manufacturing capacity by the end of 2026. As these firms embark on ambitious expansion plans propelled by government support, the stage is set for a transformative shift in the semiconductor landscape, with far-reaching implications for technological advancement and economic growth.

Cloud Transition, Fiber Densification Buoy Chip Demand

Semiconductor chips are the building blocks of telecommunication equipment, electronic goods and IoT devices. With exponential growth in video and other bandwidth-intensive applications owing to the wide proliferation of smartphones and increased deployment of superfast 5G technology, telecommunications firms are considerably investing in LTE, broadband and fiber to provide additional capacity and ramp up the Internet and wireless networks while facilitating a seamless transition to the cloud.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.: Based in Lowell, MA, MACOM offers power analog semiconductor solutions to varied markets. The company develops and produces analog radio frequency (RF), microwave and millimeter wave semiconductor devices, and components for applications in optical, wireless and satellite networks.

Changing data consumption patterns with a growing propensity to consume video content over IP have created the need for a faster data transfer rate. Solid demand for cloud-based services and the upgrade of data center architectures to 100G, 200G, 400G and 800G interconnects is expected to drive the adoption of MACOM’s higher-speed optical and photonic components.

MACOM is witnessing solid demand for components that enable 100GB connectivity in the data centers and service provider markets. Semiconductor chips from the company are also being increasingly used in military applications that require advanced electronic systems such as radar-warning receivers, communications data links and tactical radios, UAVs, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and smart munitions.

MACOM has a Zacks Industry Rank #83 (top 34%). With an ABR of 1.56, the stock has gained 25.9% over the past year. Earnings estimates for MACOM for the current and next fiscal year have moved up 6.9% and 36.8%, respectively, since December 2024. It has long-term earnings growth expectations of 21.8%. MACOM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.: Santa Clara, CA-based Advanced Micro has strengthened its position in the semiconductor market on the back of its strong product portfolio. It offers Virtex and Kintex, Artix, and Spartan FPGAs as well as System-on-Chip (SoC) like Zynq, Zynq UltraScale+ Multi-Processing System-on-a-Chip (MPSoC), Versal Adaptive SoC, Alveo accelerator cards, and Pensando data processing units (DPUs).

The latest MI300 series accelerator family strengthens AMD’s competitive position in the generative AI space. The accelerator is based on the AMD CDNA 3 accelerator architecture. It supports up to 192 GB of HBM3 memory, enabling efficient running of large language model training (up to 80 billion parameters) and inference for generative AI workloads. It is also benefiting from strong enterprise adoption and expanded cloud deployments.

In addition, strength in 7-nanometer-based processors is expected to strengthen the company's competitive position in the commercial and server markets. AMD is currently leveraging Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's 7 nm process technology, which is enabling it to deliver its advanced 7 nm chips faster to market. The AMD Radeon RX 7900 series chiplet design combines 5 nm and 6 nm process nodes, each optimized for specific chips in the GPU.

With an ABR of 1.61, the stock has gained 66.3% over the past year. It has long-term earnings growth expectations of 43.3% and has a Zacks Industry Rank #14 (top 6%). AMD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

