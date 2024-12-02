Marvell and AWS Expand Strategic Partnership for Cloud

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

An announcement from Marvell ( (MRVL) ) is now available.

Marvell Technology and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have expanded their strategic partnership in a multi-generational agreement to enhance cloud infrastructure with advanced data center semiconductors. This collaboration aims to boost efficiency and innovation by leveraging Marvell’s semiconductor solutions, including custom AI products and networking hardware, integrated with AWS’s scalable cloud capabilities. This partnership is expected to accelerate Marvell’s silicon design process and empower AWS to deliver robust AI and cloud services.

Find detailed analytics on MRVL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.