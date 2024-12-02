News & Insights

Stocks

Marvell and AWS Expand Strategic Partnership for Cloud

December 02, 2024 — 09:22 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

An announcement from Marvell ( (MRVL) ) is now available.

Marvell Technology and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have expanded their strategic partnership in a multi-generational agreement to enhance cloud infrastructure with advanced data center semiconductors. This collaboration aims to boost efficiency and innovation by leveraging Marvell’s semiconductor solutions, including custom AI products and networking hardware, integrated with AWS’s scalable cloud capabilities. This partnership is expected to accelerate Marvell’s silicon design process and empower AWS to deliver robust AI and cloud services.

Find detailed analytics on MRVL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRVL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.