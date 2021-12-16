Marvell: Marvelous Growth Opportunities Lie Ahead

Chipmakers are hitting on all cylinders, and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) is one such integrated circuit maker that enjoyed a strong rally this year. The company's stock has risen by roughly 95% in the last year and by 91% so far this year.

In fact, 2022 should continue to be an excellent year for Marvell Technology.

Strengths

The 5G infrastructure and data-center end markets will continue to drive strong demand for Marvell’s storage and networking components. Furthermore, the company's wireless infrastructure and storage businesses should continue to show signs of improvement.

In addition, MRVL's acquisition strategy of complementary technologies, goods, and services may yield considerable synergies. The recent acquisitions of Inphi and Innovium have boosted the company’s top-line growth.

The company also has a slew of original equipment and design manufacturers as customers, including (AAPL) and Dell (DELL), to name a few, who should all help the company succeed in the future.

Robust Q3 Print & Strong Guidance

Marvell's third-quarter fiscal 2022 financial results were outstanding, leading management to enhance its Q4 projections.

The company's top and bottom lines both increased significantly. Non-GAAP earnings of $0.43 per share were up 72% from the year-ago quarter. Furthermore, revenues of $1.21 billion increased 61% year-over-year, owing mostly to growth in the data center end market. Innovium Corporation's takeover, which was completed in October, also benefited the performance.

Further, Marvell has been able to distribute funds to shareholders through quarterly dividend payments and share repurchases due to its continuously robust cash flows. The firm earned $264 million in cash from operations in the third quarter and distributed $50.4 million to shareholders in the form of dividend payments.

Aside from the company's successful quarter, Marvell CEO Matt Murphy anticipates even higher revenue growth in the upcoming quarter, owing to strong demand from the 5G infrastructure and data center end markets.

He writes, "For the fourth quarter, we are expecting sequential revenue growth of 9 percent at the midpoint of guidance, led by 5G, which is projected to increase by 30 percent sequentially and data center which is forecasted to continue to grow in the double digits on a percentage basis."

Expert’s Take

The company's Q3 results and management's strong prediction continue to please the majority of analysts.

One such expert is Mark Lipacis from Jefferies, who writes, “MRVL has a unique mix of silicon assets across networking, processing and interconnect, that position it to offer comprehensive solutions and gain share in the high growth datacenter, 5G and Auto semis market.”

As a result, he maintained a Buy rating on the stock and increased the price target to $98.00 from $82.00.

Wall Street’s Take

On TipRanks, Marvell stock commands a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 23 Buys and 2 Holds. You may use TipRanks' Daily Stock Ratings & Price Targets chart to obtain analyst ratings on companies from over 7,500 Wall Street professionals on a daily basis.

As for price targets, the average Marvell’s stock price prediction of $99.88 implies almost 13% upside potential from the current levels.

