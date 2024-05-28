Marvel Gold Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Marvel Gold Ltd. (AU:MVL) has released an update.

Marvel Gold Limited, an Australian gold exploration company, announced the successful passage of all resolutions at its recent annual general meeting, with shareholders voting in favor of items including the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of directors, appointment of an auditor, and approval of a 10% placement facility. The announcement reflects strong shareholder confidence, with overwhelming majority votes for each resolution. Marvel Gold, which also holds a significant stake in graphite company Evolution Energy Minerals, continues to explore new opportunities for sustainable growth.

