Marvel Gold Ltd. Sells Mali Projects and Explores New Ventures

October 25, 2024 — 03:15 am EDT

Marvel Gold Ltd. (AU:MVL) has released an update.

Marvel Gold Ltd. is set to secure future growth by exploring new opportunities beyond Mali and has agreed to sell its interests in the Tabakorole and Yanfolila Gold Projects for AUD$3 million. The company maintains a prudent cash management strategy, with a cash reserve of $0.654 million and a $1.9 million shareholding in Evolution Energy Minerals.

