Marvel Gold Ltd. Announces New Unlisted Options

Marvel Gold Ltd. is set to issue 27 million unlisted options, exercisable at 1.5 cents and expiring on November 4, 2028. This move, with a proposed issue date of May 15, 2025, is aimed at raising capital for the company. Investors in the financial market may find this opportunity attractive, given the company’s strategic expansion plans.

