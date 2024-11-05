Marvel Gold Ltd. Adjusts Director’s Stake with New Options

Marvel Gold Ltd. (AU:MVL) has released an update.

Marvel Gold Ltd. has announced a change in director Howard Golden’s interest, with the acquisition of 9 million unlisted options as part of the company’s incentive awards plan. This strategic move aims to conserve cash reserves while recognizing the significant management input required from directors due to the absence of an executive team.

