Marvel Fans Rejoice: Spider-Man Is Heading to Disney+ After Licensing Deal With Sony

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) and Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) have announced a licensing deal that will bring certain properties from Sony Pictures Entertainment to Disney's subscription video-streaming service Disney+. Among these film properties is the Spider-Man franchise -- a Marvel fan favorite.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed. However, the deal is much bigger than just Spider-Man films streaming on Disney+. The deal includes many of Sony Pictures' past films and upcoming releases. Furthermore, it grants Disney the distribution rights across various outlets, including streaming platforms like Hulu as well as various cable-TV channels.

Image source: Getty Images.

Spider-Man will be reuniting on Disney+ with his superhero pals like Iron Man and the rest of the Avengers. Disney acquired Marvel for $4 billion back in 2009. However, by that time Marvel had already sold the film rights to several of its more popular properties, including Spider-Man and The Fantastic Four. Disney and Sony have made deals in the past. Yesterday's licensing deal is just their latest agreement for keeping Spider-Man included in the ongoing Marvel universe.

Many film studios have launched their own video-streaming services in the past year to take advantage of changing consumer preferences. Sony has a service as well called Bravia Core. However, Bravia Core is only available to those who purchase certain Sony smart-TV models. Therefore, given the limited reach of Bravia Core, it makes sense to seek a larger distribution partner in Disney.

Find out why Walt Disney is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Walt Disney is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.