Marvel Discovery Expands Elliot Lake Holdings

May 23, 2024 — 02:37 pm EDT

Marvel Discovery Corp (TSE:MARV) has released an update.

Marvel Discovery Corp. has expanded its mining prospects by acquiring an additional 805 hectares of land in Elliot Lake, known as Pecors West, which now totals 6,157 hectares. This new tract has promising potential for nickel-copper-platinum group metals (PGM), as well as uranium and rare-earth oxide mineralization. The acquisition strategically positions Marvel adjacent to the Eco Ridge Project, enhancing the company’s presence in the region.

